NSUR COIN (NSUR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $440.41

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

