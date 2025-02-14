Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,137 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 255,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,590,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after acquiring an additional 294,272 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 63,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND opened at $45.16 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

