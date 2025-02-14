Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market cap of $117.93 million and $21.59 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,995,611 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is goatchan.xyz.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,995,611.835793. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.11359818 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $21,279,474.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

