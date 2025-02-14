Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $194,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,076.86 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company has a market capitalization of $478.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $919.48.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,075.00 price objective (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

