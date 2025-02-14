Palacios Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.7% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

