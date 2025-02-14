Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,199 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

