Top Entertainment Stocks To Research – February 11th

Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Comcast, Walt Disney, and Baidu are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that operate within the entertainment industry, such as movie studios, television networks, music production companies, and streaming services. These stocks represent ownership in companies that create and distribute entertainment content, and their value is influenced by factors like box office performance, audience viewership, and overall industry trends. Investors interested in entertainment stocks may look for opportunities in sectors like media, gaming, theme parks, and live events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.32. 43,586,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 96,536,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,172,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Comcast stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,479,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,196,604. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,597. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,177. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57.

