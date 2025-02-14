iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $149.45 and last traded at $149.31, with a volume of 4033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.06.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

