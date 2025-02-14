Life Planning Partners Inc Invests $49.19 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $426.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $428.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

