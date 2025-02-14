Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 16413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Strive 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRV. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,144,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Strive 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.