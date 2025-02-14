Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 16413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.
Strive 500 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strive 500 ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRV. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Strive 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,144,000. United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 57,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Strive 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period.
About Strive 500 ETF
The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.
