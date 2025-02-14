Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $84.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

