VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 123279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck BDC Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.