Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Decreases By 31.4%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akanda Stock Down 0.9 %

Akanda stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,270. Akanda has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $47.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

