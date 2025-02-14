Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 105922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWG. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 131,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

