Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 105922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
The firm has a market capitalization of $772.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.0502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
