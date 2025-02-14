Insider Selling: Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK) Insider Sells 24,948 Shares of Stock

Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Edwardes sold 24,948 shares of Red Hawk Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$29,937.60 ($18,947.85).

Red Hawk Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.89.

About Red Hawk Mining

Red Hawk Mining Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for iron ore, vanadium, and titanium deposits. It focuses on developing its 100% owned principal asset, Blacksmith iron ore project consisting of mining lease 112 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

