Insider Selling: Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK) Insider Sells 24,948 Shares of Stock

Red Hawk Mining Limited (ASX:RHK – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Edwardes sold 24,948 shares of Red Hawk Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$29,937.60 ($18,947.85).
Red Hawk Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.89.
About Red Hawk Mining
