B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $131.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

ABNB traded up $19.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. 14,905,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

