B90 (LON:B90) Trading 11.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04). 119,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 215,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
B90 Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.47.
Insider Transactions at B90
In related news, insider Andrew Ross McIver acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,709.44). Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
B90 Company Profile
B90 Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of online sportsbook and casino products through Bet90.com and spinbookie.com in the British Virgin Islands and Malta. It also engages in generating marketing leads and marketing contracts for the activities of partners in sports betting and casinos games under Oddsen.nu and Tippen4you.com.
