Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Stock Performance
AMDWF stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Amada has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.98.
Amada Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.