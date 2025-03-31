AIA Group Ltd Purchases 66,994 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,994 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $34,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

WY stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

