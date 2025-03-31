FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 2.4% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $494,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,656,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,383,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 504,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the period.
FTCS opened at $88.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.19. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.86.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
