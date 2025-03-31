Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $150.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

