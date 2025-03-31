Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 67.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1,111.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.