BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in January

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,826. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

