Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Short Interest Update

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 2,171.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GSIB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

