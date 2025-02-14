Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Informatica Stock Down 31.0 %

Shares of NYSE INFA traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $17.38. 11,193,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

