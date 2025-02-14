Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Expands By 34.8%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

BPMUF stock remained flat at $52.83 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.83.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

