Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Expands By 34.8%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
BPMUF stock remained flat at $52.83 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.83.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.