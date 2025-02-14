Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Expands By 1,350.0%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

KKOYY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

