Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in January

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CADLF stock remained flat at $5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

