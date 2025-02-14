NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $138.31 and last traded at $137.14. 70,772,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 271,085,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

