ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $50,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

