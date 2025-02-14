CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CBBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Get CBB Bancorp alerts:

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About CBB Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

(Get Free Report)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.