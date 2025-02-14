CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CBBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922. CBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
