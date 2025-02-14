Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Shares of BVRDF stock remained flat at $31.66 during trading hours on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $32.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.
About Bureau Veritas
