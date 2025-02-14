SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 27.7% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 27.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 97,948,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 55,575,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,579,185.92. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 over the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after buying an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $16,092,000. Finally, Science & Technology Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

