Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.28. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.80 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

