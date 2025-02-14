D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Up 1.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. D-Wave Quantum traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.62. 23,247,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 86,168,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $3,135,627.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,730,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,216,039.91. This trade represents a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock worth $92,096,075. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.10.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

