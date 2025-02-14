Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 73,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $6.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on NHYDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.
