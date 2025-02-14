Values Added Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Values Added Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

