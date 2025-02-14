Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $11.70 on Friday, hitting $660.65. 1,051,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $379.14 and a one year high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Tenere Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,307,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,418,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 195,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

