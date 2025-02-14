Meta Games Coin (MGC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $836.25 Million

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $836.25 million and approximately $611,151.90 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.74486271 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $411,504.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

