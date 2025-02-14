Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
BNDSY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.
About Banco de Sabadell
