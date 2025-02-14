Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

