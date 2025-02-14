Rep. Julie Johnson Purchases Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. 68,156,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,836,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.30.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

