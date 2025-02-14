Guardian Pharmacy Services Reports Approval of 2025 Long-Term Incentive Program and Cash Incentive Awards

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) took significant steps on February 5, 2025, with the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors greenlighting the implementation of the 2025 long-term incentive program (LTIP). Under the LTIP, restricted stock unit awards were granted to key executives, including David Morris, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kendall Forbes, the Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations. Each was awarded restricted stock units valued at $240,000, set to vest fully on February 5, 2028, marking the third anniversary of the grant date.

Fred Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guardian Pharmacy Services, opted out of receiving any additional equity awards, citing his current level of ownership of the Company’s common stock. This decision was intended to facilitate a broader distribution of equity awards among employees.

Additionally, the Compensation Committee validated the payouts for the annual cash incentive awards for the 2024 fiscal year. The incentive award program for 2024 entitled executive officers to cash awards of 60% of their 2024 base salary contingent upon achieving planned performance goals related to Company revenue, Company Adjusted EBITDA, and residents served. As a result, the Committee approved full payouts of the annual incentive awards at 100% for each executive officer. Mr. Burke received $270,000, while Mr. Morris and Mr. Forbes each received $240,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. confirmed the signing of the report on February 11, 2025, by David K. Morris, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This proactive move by Guardian Pharmacy Services demonstrates a commitment to recognizing and incentivizing key employees while aligning compensation with performance objectives.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

