Aevo (AEVO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $144.47 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $144.47 million and $32.72 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 902,395,692.1893848 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.16516024 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $35,206,474.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

