General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. State Street Corp increased its position in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,428,000 after acquiring an additional 413,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Electric by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $774,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

GE opened at $208.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $113.88 and a 1-year high of $211.42.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

