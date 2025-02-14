Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Releases Earnings Results

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Barratt Redrow Trading Down 2.1 %

BTRW stock traded down GBX 9.70 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 451.60 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 14,005,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,135,474. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 391.80 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 507.40 ($6.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 434.26.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.