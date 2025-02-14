Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.88 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,012.97 or 0.01046647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $846.59 million and approximately $112.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 862,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,749 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
