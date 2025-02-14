Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $499,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Baird R W lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.