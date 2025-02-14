DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Susquehanna

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.45.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $205.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $19,507,703.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,105. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 58.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

