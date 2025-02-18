Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,104. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 93,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 68.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

