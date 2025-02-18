Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.020-5.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 268,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,482. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $147.13 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

